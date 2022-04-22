GALLERY: Black food truck fest draws hundreds of guests in Greensboro

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of chances to get outdoors this weekend with several festivals!. 40th annual Fayetteville Dogwood Festival (Downtown Fayetteville, Downtown Fayetteville, Fayetteville) - The 40th annual festival is happening this weekend in Fayetteville. On Friday night, Hoobastank and Marcy Playground will perform on the festival park stage. There will be a Downtown Street Fair, Kids' Zone and BMX Bike Show on Saturday. Dillon Carmichael, Kameron Marlowe and Tyler Farr will play the festival stage on Saturday. On Sunday, the street fair continues and there will also be a car, motorcycle and truck show. All weekend, there will also be a midway with carnival rides.

