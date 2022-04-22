ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

GALLERY: Black food truck fest draws hundreds of guests in Greensboro

By Stan Sussina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday afternoon, hundreds of people showed up for Truckeroo, a Black food truck festival hosted by the Greater Greensboro Black Chamber of Commerce at Bill Black Cadillac in Greensboro....

