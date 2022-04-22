Pianist Jeremy Denk

Olivia Harrison has announced the release of a new book of poems, Came the Lightening, which she has dedicated to her late husband George Harrison of The Beatles. The writer and producer is the widow of the guitar player and solo artist, who died in 2001 at the age of 58 from lung cancer. Olivia is George’s second wife and the pair were married for 23 years up until his death. The series of 20 poems celebrates the 20th anniversary of his passing and examines the “intimacy and emotional connection of their relationship”.Further, it “delves into the phenomenon of...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO