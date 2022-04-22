ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pianist Jeremy Denk

By Public Editor
NPR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed classical pianist Jeremy Denk's new memoir begins with his first piano lessons and ends with his last formal lesson when...

www.npr.org

NPR

'Fresh Air' marks the centennial of jazz great Charles Mingus

This is FRESH AIR. One hundred years ago today, the great jazz bassist, composer and bandleader Charles Mingus was born in Nogales, Ariz. Jazz critic Kevin Whitehead says Mingus was a larger than life and often difficult figure, a complicated man of deep feeling whose music reflected his outsized personality.
NOGALES, AZ
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Person
Jeremy Denk
Person
Charles Mingus
Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NPR

Charles Mingus contained multitudes, but his native language was protest

Fifty years ago this October, Charles Mingus was one of about three dozen major figures in Black American music honored during a convocation at Yale University. "The Conservatory Without Walls," as this event was titled by its organizer, music professor Willie Ruff, was part of the kickoff for a Duke Ellington Fellowship Program at Yale. Ellington himself — the magisterial composer-bandleader, a prime source of inspiration to Mingus — was on hand to receive the first medal. At one point, Mingus joined an epic jam with five fellow bass stalwarts: Milt Hinton, Ray Brown, Slam Stewart, George Duvivier, and Ellington's bassist at the time, Joe Benjamin.
SOCIETY
NPR

The genius of Mingus? It was all in the strings

As a broadcaster and a bass player, I often end up in discussions about the all-time most influential bassists. Charles Mingus is a common, and correct, mention — a multifaceted trailblazer whose musical acumen, imagination and technical facility transformed progressive music from its roots, beginning in the 1950s. However,...
MUSIC
PIX11

Jon Batiste: Prolific and versatile musician for every generation

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Even before sitting down to talk about his celebrated achievements, musical genius Jon Batiste made a stop at the piano.   When it comes to making music, he sees colors sometimes, visions many a time and crazy stories, he said in an interview with PIX11 News. Batiste will be joining the cast […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NPR

Mizmor & Thou, 'Drover of Man'

It's just like Thou, masters of metallic doom and gloom, to drop an album out of nowhere — or several, really. (Remember the summer of 2018? There were two split releases, three album-length EPs and the NPR year-end list-making Magus.) Seems like we're due for another barrage of material, so let it begin with Myopia, a collaboration written and recorded with the one-man, blackened doom band Mizmor. Thou and Mizmor will perform the album at the Roadburn Festival tonight, but the whole thing is officially here.
MUSIC
NPR

A Ukrainian jazz club provides joy in Odesa despite the invasion

In Odesa, a port city in southern Ukraine, one jazz club has continued to host performances despite the Russian invasion, providing a haven for joy and creativity. For many Ukrainians, the sounds of the past two months have been air raid sirens and explosions. In the southern city of Odesa, along the Black Sea, some residents are trying to replace the sounds of bombs with the notes of jazz. NPR's Tim Mak has the story.
MUSIC
The Independent

The Beatles: Olivia Harrison dedicates new poetry book to George Harrison complete with never-before-seen photos

Olivia Harrison has announced the release of a new book of poems, Came the Lightening, which she has dedicated to her late husband George Harrison of The Beatles. The writer and producer is the widow of the guitar player and solo artist, who died in 2001 at the age of 58 from lung cancer. Olivia is George’s second wife and the pair were married for 23 years up until his death. The series of 20 poems celebrates the 20th anniversary of his passing and examines the “intimacy and emotional connection of their relationship”.Further, it “delves into the phenomenon of...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Julia Holter, Harper Simon, & Meditations On Crime – “Heloise” (Feat. Geologist)

Meditations On Crime is a new collaborative project. The project’s debut single is a team-up between Julia Holter and and Harper Simon (aka the son of Paul Simon and Peggy Harper). “Heloise” features lyrics by Holter and Simon, who also produced the track. In a nice touch, Animal Collective’s Geologist did the music to “Heloise,” which has artwork by photographer Jessica Craig-Martin.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: The Whitmore Sisters Intertwine Vitality and Versatility ‘Ghost Stories’

There’s nothing so pure and effortless as sibling harmonies. The Everly Brothers proved that early on, and in the hands of Eleanor and Bonnie Whitmore, that tradition continues. The pair have intertwined their efforts before; while Bonnie can claim a string of solo albums, she’s also added her voice to the music made by the Mastersons, a duo that includes Eleanor and her husband Chris Masterson.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Bonnie Raitt says Prince asked her to teach him how to play slide guitar

Bonnie Raitt has revealed that when Prince invited her out to Paisley Park to collaborate on some tracks, The Purple One asked her if she would teach him how to play slide guitar. Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Raitt described Prince as “an incredibly creative and interesting person” with...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Thomas Hampson, Christian Gerhaher & Florian Sempey Leads CD/DVD Releases

This week audiences get to experience new albums from great baritones and some rising stars. Here is a look at the releases. The Maggio Musicale releases Mozart’s masterpiece on Naxos. Conductor Zubin Mehta leads the production by Sven-Eric Bechtolf. The recording from March 2021 stars Thomas Hampson, Valentina Nafornita, Vasilisa Berzhanskaya, Matthew Swenson, Mattia Olivieri, and Benedetta Torre.
MUSIC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Violinist Rachel Barton Pine to perform May 7

The Arts for the Soul Music and Fine Arts Series has announced the return of live, in-person concerts with an upcoming "American Traditions" performance by world-renowned violinist Rachel Barton Pine at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. This solo violin program will feature...
MUSIC

