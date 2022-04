The Terrific Ten has you covered on all the best highlights from all the action across college softball on Friday!. It was all over television, Courtney Deifel was asked about it in her press conference, and it was a widely-quoted statistic. Entering this weekend’s series in Gainesville, Arkansas had lost 30-straight games to Florida. The streak dated back to April of 2007 and Deifel had never beaten the Gators as a head coach.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO