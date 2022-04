In 2007, the Dallas Mavericks finished with 67 wins. On the heels of a tough loss to the Miami Heat in the 2006 NBA Finals, they came into the next season with a certain vengeance, steamrolling everyone behind the efforts of that year's MVP, Dirk Nowitzki. That they were to make a long postseason run was fait accompli, especially given that their first-round opponent was a team that struggled to win half their games, the Golden State Warriors. There's a good chance you know what happened next, though: the Warriors, with a barrage of overwhelmingly athletic guards and wings, seemingly all on the shot-making tears of their lives, pulled off the inspiring upset, entering a rare air within NBA history that hasn't been occupied since.

