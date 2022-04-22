ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne is a Grand Marshal in this year’s Nashville Pride Parade

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTJ Osborne, one half of the sibling duo Brothers Osborne, is one of the Grand Marshals in this year’s Nashville Pride Parade. He’ll share the role with Leslie...

