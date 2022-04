INDIANAPOLIS — The Humane Society of the United States is calling for changes at an animal testing laboratory in Indiana after a monthslong undercover investigation. The group said Inotiv, which is based in West Lafayette, is responsible for the inhumane treatment of animals. The Humane Society report, which was published Thursday, claims an undercover investigator worked at the Indiana lab from August to March and was assigned to more than 70 toxicity studies involving more than 6,000 animals.

