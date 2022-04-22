ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ravens S Earl Thomas III reportedly ready to resume NFL career

By Kevin Oestreicher
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens signed safety Earl Thomas III to a four-year, $55 million deal with $32 guaranteed during the 2019 offseason. He would play one season in Baltimore before being let go right before the start of 2020 due to what the team deemed conduct detrimental to the team.

After two years away from the game, Thomas is reportedly ready to resume his NFL career. Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted out on Friday that Thomas text saying that he’s ready to make his professional comeback, also relaying that he’s in shape and that he’s proud of that fact.

Thomas was effective when he was on the field for the Ravens, totaling 49 tackles and two interceptions during the 2019 season. However, the box score stats don’t tell the whole story, as he was hardly thrown at over the course of the year.

The veteran will turn 33 years old in May, so there are fair questions as to what he would be on the field at this point. However, his ugly departure from Baltimore that included punching teammate Chuck Clark in practice is another thing that teams will have to weigh, assuming he generates interest in his bid to return to the NFL.

