CJ Mccollum and the New Orleans Pelicans had the chance to make a big statement against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA playoffs. They could have taken the series lead in Game 3 and capitalized on Devin Booker’s absence in front of their home crowd. Unfortunately for them, Chris Paul and company took care of business and the Pels lost 114-111.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO