INDEPENDENT LENS: Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness

Critiquing the Eat Pray Love-style travelogue with a heartfelt examination of miscommunication and mourning, The Darjeeling Limited follows three brothers named Francis, Peter, and Jack portrayed by Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, and Jason Schwartzman, respectively, as they embark on a journey of spiritual growth and familial reconnection in India. Often considered one of Wes Anderson’s minor features, an ardent fanbase has rallied around The Darjeeling Limited as an essential piece in the Andersonian puzzle, providing a thematic and aesthetic bridge between the family-centric character studies of his early career and the detail-oriented ensemble pieces of his later work. Littered with lush vistas of Indian villages that surround the ornate titular train, The Darjeeling Limited mobilizes the typical visual panache of Anderson’s filmography to deliver an emotionally rich and relationally textured tale of growth and grief.
