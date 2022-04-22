ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INDEPENDENT LENS: Aware: Glimpses of Consciousness

By Jennifer Robinson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday, April 25, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App. Filmmakers Frauke Sandig and Eric Black explore six radically different perspectives on consciousness in their documentary “AWARE: Glimpses of Consciousness.” Through expert perspectives spanning high-tech brain research, Eastern Meditation, the use of psychedelic substances,...

