ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Legend Gordon Lightfoot Will Play Peoria September 27th At The Civic Center Theater

955glo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, 95-5, G-L-O Fans, this is one for the ages! Canadian singer, songwriter, and one of the most influential Folk-Rock artists of all time, Gordon Lightfoot, will...

www.955glo.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Peoria, IL
Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Had To Choke Back The Tears During Jamey Johnson & Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd is nine minutes in length, but endless in its cultural and musical impact. The song was first released in 1973 as the closing track on the band’s debut album Lynyrd Skynyrd (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd). The lyrics carry the emotional depth that Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for, capturing both the liberation and loneliness of freedom. Although the words end around the five-minute mark, the song continues for four more minutes with one of the most notable guitar passages in rock history. In Lynyrd Skynyrd’s massive discography, “Free Bird” marks one of their greatest musical achievements.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Tanya Tucker Celebrates 50th Anniversary of ‘Delta Dawn’ at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Tanya Tucker made her mark on the country music world in April of 1972 with “Delta Dawn.” As a young teenager, Tucker made the Larry Collins-Alex Harvey co-write a chart-topping hit. More importantly, the song set her feet on the path to a long and successful career in country music. On Sunday, April 10th, Tanya Tucker and a litany of her country compatriots took the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Delta Dawn” and her long career.
NASHVILLE, TN
loudersound.com

How Stevie Ray Vaughan took Jimi Hendrix's Little Wing to spectacular new heights

In 1966, an unknown New York sideman with R&B duo The Icemen started embellishing a song called (My Girl) She’s A Fox with some ear-pricking guitar shapes. Jimi Hendrix – for it was he – already had the seeds of Little Wing. But he was not about to rush it. Something about the studious way the guitarist constructed Little Wing – first the piano-style voicings, his thumb fretting the bass strings; then a lyric personifying the vibe of the Monterey Pop Festival; finally, the intricate version recorded at London’s Olympic Studios, using toys that included a glockenspiel and DIY Leslie speaker – suggested that Hendrix already knew this song would be a strand of his legacy, to be handed down from guitar god to guitar god.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Lightfoot
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley Shocker: John Lennon Not Fan of THIS King of Rock and Roll’s Song

Elvis Presley received hate comments from John Lennon due to one of his songs' lyrics and beat, but a single proved to The Beatles' member that everyone else could love him. Throughout Presley's active years as a musician, he managed to break and create several records that made him outshine other singers. Some of these were Most Hit Singles On US Chart, Most Weeks On UK Singles Chart, Most US No. 1 Albums By A Male Solo Artist, Most RIAA Certificates Held By A Single Artist, and Most Fan Clubs, to name a few.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and Song Lyrics of “Morning Has Broken” by Cat Stevens

The ‘70s were a booming time for music, but there were several artists that dominated the air play. If it wasn’t The Beatles (or an ex-Beatle), on the radio, you would be hearing Yusuf / Cat Stevens. The Songwriters Hall of Fame ‘70s writer is known for his eclectic style of writing with his hits. If there were a ‘70s American Songbook, you could expect Stevens’ many classics to be included. For his single, Morning Has Broken, the lyrics appeared to him within the pages of a Christian hymnbook.
MUSIC
The Boot

The Grand Ole Opry Is Going Back to the ’90s

The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating the country music of the 1990s with its upcoming "Opry Loves the '90s" experience. Kicking off May 16, the experience will toast to all the artists that made the '90s a standout decade for country music. The experience will include a special exhibition, which will feature stage wear and artifacts from Opry members including Clint Black, Garth Brooks, Terri Clark, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and more.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folk Music#G L O Fans#Canadian#Folk Rock#Ticketmaster Com
Ultimate Classic Rock

Robert Trujillo Will Put Kirk Hammett’s EP Through Vinyl Ceremony

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo revealed the ceremony he puts every new vinyl record through, and said he couldn’t wait to do it with bandmate Kirk Hammett’s solo EP. Portals was just released in association with Record Store Day. To mark the event’s 15th anniversary, Trujillo and Hammett shared their passion for the format in a panel talk moderated by Variety.
ROCK MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Mick Jagger Praises Machine Gun Kelly + Yungblud for Bringing ‘Life’ To Rock Music Today

The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has pointed to both Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud as two younger acts who are bringing "life" to rock music today. While KISS' Gene Simmons continues to proliferate outdated theories as to why he has perceived rock to be dead for nearly a decade now, Jagger appears to have his finger on the pulse of what's happening today, as evidenced by the sentiments he expressed during a recent appearance on Swedish radio station P4, as reported by the U.K.'s The Independent.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Jamey Johnson Announces Summer Tour With Blackberry Smoke

If you were hoping to catch Jamey Johnson on tour this year, you’ll finally get your chance in the late summer when he hits the road with Blackberry Smoke, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney. Country music and southern rock collide. The tour will run from the middle of August, starting on the 12th, and last until September 11th. This will be one of the coolest tours of the year and something that Outsiders are sure to love. Live music is back and in a much bigger way this year.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Music
wcbu.org

Madison Theater memories are coming alive again

For decades, the Madison Theater was a place to make memories. From tales of awkward first dates to stories of sneaking into Saturday matinees, this grand old building looms large in the minds of so many Peorians. But for the past 20 years, it has sat empty and unused, a shell of its former self in the heart of downtown.
PEORIA, IL
Guitar World Magazine

Korn's James ‘Munky’ Shaffer and Brian ‘Head’ Welch: "We love making weird noises – filling that synthy space using our guitars is something we love doing"

When we think of the innovators who shaped heavy music through the decades, Korn deserve recognition alongside more obvious names such as Iron Maiden, Metallica and Soundgarden. Formed in Bakersfield, California, Korn were, after all, the first metal group to popularise seven-string guitars – the band’s two guitarists, James ‘Munky’...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesource.com

Honoring Prince on the Sixth Anniversary of His Death

One of the greatest musicians of all time, Prince, passed away six years ago today. A true cultural icon, the impact of the late superstar still echoes across current musicians, while his anthems continue to receive plays worldwide. Prince Rodgers Nelson was born on June 7, 1958, signing to Warner...
THEATER & DANCE
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Metalheads Create Impressive Cover of Fleetwood Mac Song

While growing up I found myself engulfed in the punk rock scene, and my CD collection was riddled with punk album after punk album. Just about any punk band that came out between 1990 and 2001, I was listening to it. One of my favorite things that I noticed in each album was that punk bands like to cover songs. Whether they are covering one of their favorites from another punk band or covering something bizarre like "Country Roads" from John Denver.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy