I Wanna Getaway: Adventuring around Zion National Park

The beauty experts at Byrdie have announced their 2022 Eco Beauty Awards, recognizing 80 products that are vegan, cruelty-free, green, sustainable or meet other eco-friendly criteria. Associate General Manager Lindsey Metrus joins KTLA to discuss three product picks in the categories of skincare, hair care, body care and makeup. To see the full list of Byrdie’s Sixth Annual Eco Beauty Award winners, click here.
