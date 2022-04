Carvel has a new addition to its lineup, perfectly timed for warmer weather: Strawberry Crunchies. The ice cream chain announced Monday that the bite-sized crumbles join the existing vanilla and chocolate flavored Crunchies—meaning you could top your next ice cream with the full Neapolitan range of Crunchies flavors, if you were so inclined. The Strawberry Crunchies are the third new Crunchies flavor that has been released in the last year, following Churro Crunchies and Cookie Butter Crunchies.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO