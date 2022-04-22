ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

H-E-B marks Earth Day by giving out free reusable bags

WFAA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO — H-E-B will celebrate Earth Day by giving out reusable bags, according to a news release. All customers who go...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Essence

Sustainable Gifts For The Earth Day Goddess In Your Life

Earth Day is here and what better way to show appreciation to Mother Nature and the beauty of springtime than with a few gifts. Increasingly, brands have become more aware of their ecological footprint and have created more recyclable packing. Below, take a peek at some affordable, sustainable brands for the Earth Day lover in your life and add these to your cart quick before they sell out!
moneytalksnews.com

13 Freebies and Sales for Earth Day 2022

On April 22, make Mother Nature proud by shopping sustainable brands and saving money in honor of Earth Day. Numerous companies are celebrating the holiday with savings, which in some cases last all weekend. Check out this year’s deals below. Call ahead to locations near you to confirm that...
CBS Chicago

Earth Day tips you need to know to make your home more sustainable

CHICAGO (CBS)-- On this Earth Day, we want to help you with tips on how to be more sustainable in your home.  Making small changes can add up big time, according to health and wellness educator Annemarie Sampson.Here are her tips: Turn the water off when brushing your teeth, shaving and washing your hands.  Turning off the water when you brush your teeth can save up to three or four gallons of water per person per day. Another way to save water is to run the dishwasher rather than washing dishes by hand. "Don't let the water run, you use about two gallons...
CNET

Don't Recycle Your Plastics the Wrong Way. Here's How to Do It

If you're looking for a way to help the environment -- on Earth Day and beyond -- recycling your plastics can go a long way. However, simply tossing any and all of your plastics into the recycling bin isn't what you should do. Instead, you need to know which plastics are recyclable and which should be tossed in the trash. But once you've learned these important details, you'll be helping to reduce waste.
CNET

Earth Day Deals 2022: 14 Sales and Discounts That Do the Planet Good

April 22 is Earth Day -- but what do you get the planet that literally has everything?. You can engage in some eco-friendly commerce while snatching a bargain for yourself. From ride-share apps to mattress makers, we've curated deals from companies that are offering Earth Day discounts, deals and more. Many of them are also partnering with environmental groups and planting trees.
Apartment Therapy

8 Myths That Are Holding You Back From Sustainability Success — Including If Glass Is Better Than Plastic

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We only get one planet, and everyone plays an important role in protecting it. Even if you’re committed to caring for Earth, shifting toward a more sustainable lifestyle can feel overwhelming — you might feel like you’re not doing enough to make an impact, or you may not even know where to begin in the first place.
goodmorningamerica.com

Deals & Steals for Earth Day

Tory Johnson has even more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for Earth Day!. You can score big savings on products from Render Goods, W&P, Beauty by Earth and many more. The deals start at just $2 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on...
WFAA

Want to get paid $10K to eat tacos? This Texas-based job might be for you

TEXAS, USA — Getting paid $10,000 to taste and review the best-tasting tacos across Texas?. Taco-bout the dream job. (Sorry, we couldn't resist). Texas-based food delivery service, Favor, is hiring for a "Chief Taco Officer" (CTO) to travel across the Lone Star State to discover and review select tacos.
WFAA

Earth Day 2022: 4 small habits that make a big difference

DALLAS — Since 1970, Earth Day has been celebrated on April 22. It is said to be the birth of the modern environmental movement. The first Earth Day started with group of young environmental activists and it is now observed worldwide. The ways we celebrate earth day have evolved,...
One Green Planet

Buy 75% Less Clothing to Help the Planet, Per Report

If we don’t change the way and how many new clothes we are buying, the consequences for the Earth will be devastating. According to a report from the Stockholm Resilience Center and Stockholm University, if we don’t change our ways quickly, the fashion industry could use the remaining global carbon budget by 2050 and even use 35 percent more land to produce fibers by 2030.
Architectural Digest

How Seaweed Can Keep Plastics Out of the Ocean

Consider the fact that plastic, in all of its myriad forms, can take up to 450 years to decompose. Throughout that time span, plastic causes many types of environmental destruction, such as releasing toxic substances into the air and soil, killing marine life, and destroying natural habitats, among many others. Though eliminating straws and plastic takeout bags is a good first step, it’s not doing nearly enough to save the planet. Luckily, London-based Notpla is onto something that may help. The startup, founded by Rodrigo García González and Pierre Paslier, in 2014, recently closed a $13.5 million Series A financing round and has developed a product similar to plastic in every way but one: It is compostable and dissolvable. And in some cases, it’s even edible.
buddhaa belly

Daily Practices To Honor Earth Day!

Earth day is right around the corner and there are so many ways we can help to preserve our planet. Here I will be sharing five things we can do every day to help support our planet and keep it beautiful for the future ahead.

