Game Guide: MNUFC vs. Chicago Fire

By Grace Diersen
mnufc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadcast: ESPN and SKOR North (coverage begins at 3:30 p.m.) It was a rainy Wednesday in Wisconsin, but the Loons overcame the elements and claimed victory in the Battle of the Birds. Both Adrien Honou and Brent Kallman scored headers to give MNUFC a 2-0 win, sending them onto the next...

