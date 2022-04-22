Game Guide: MNUFC vs. Chicago Fire

The field of Toyota Stadium will host the Texas Derby between FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo on Saturday, the 23rd of April. This derby will be the first the two teams play and it could set either of the squads up for the El Capitan trophy, given to the outright winner of their clashes at the end of the season. Both teams enter this game with a ton of confidence, as their seasons have been similar up to this point. Both are on 12 points, both have not lost since March 5th, and both need this win to set themselves up better for the rest of the MLS season. In this post, we will be looking at FC Dallas-Houston Dynamo start time, make some predictions, and even gander at what TV channel you can watch this match on.

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO