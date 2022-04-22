Listening sessions explore housing options in Astoria

Astoria held the first of four listening sessions designed to inform development code changes that remove barriers for new housing construction.

Since the city’s population tipped over 10,000, Astoria has been designated as a medium-sized city, meaning it must comply with state legislation for similar sized cities, which includes allowing duplexes on residential lots that allow single-family homes. The city must also expand middle housing land division opportunities.

The city is examining code changes to allow more housing density.

The changes in state law are designed to increase housing affordability and availability across Oregon.

Over the next several months, the city hopes to adjust the code to satisfy state law and incorporate recommendations made in Clatsop County’s 2019 housing study. The city has until the end of the year to adopt the changes, otherwise the state code will automatically take effect.

During the listening session Thursday night at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, city staff listened to public concerns and suggestions and previewed some options that will go before the Planning Commission.

“At the end of the day, we’re balancing conflicting needs,” said Alex Murphy, a city planner who facilitated the discussion.

“We’re here to hear what people have to say and to try and respond to them in a way that hopefully addresses those concerns and start seeing more housing opportunities present themselves,” he said.

About two dozen people participated in the discussion. Some common concerns included regulatory barriers and maintaining the character of neighborhoods.

Some people said the development process is too costly and that the city’s building permit process needs to be streamlined.

“Contractors in general, inside the area and outside the area, don’t — won’t — work in the city of Astoria,” Jay Rosen, a furniture restorer and owner of North Coast Fix, said. “They know the regulatory hurdles. It’s difficult, you need liaisons and you actually need a meeting for contractors just like this.

“It’s basically a discussion about if you want housing, somebody has to do it. If somebody’s going to do it, you have to make it straightforward, easier and a way so they can make money.”

Murphy said the city is aware there are some challenges. “And so we’re going to try to streamline processes as much as we can,” he said.

Murphy said the city is also proposing to revise bulk standards, which govern things like minimum lot area, setbacks and floor-area ratio. However, he said the city has no plans to change height standards.

“We’re looking to expand opportunities,” Murphy said. “We have to allow the duplexes, but we can also use this opportunity to allow more types of housing projects.”

He pointed to triplexes, fourplexes, cottage clusters, townhouses, single-room occupancy, group housing and boarding houses in places where they make sense.

There will be discussion about ways to encourage more housing downtown on the upper floors of existing buildings.

The city will also review parking standards.

A recent state analysis of regional housing needs estimated Astoria will need about 1,400 additional units over the next two decades, an increase of about 28%.

The state has required the city to analyze housing needs for current and future residents every six or eight years, which must be completed by the end of 2024.

The city’s projection may differ from the regional analysis, but in the end, the city must adopt a housing production strategy to ensure the needs are addressed.

Two listening sessions are planned for May 4 at the Barbey Maritime Center and Astoria Middle School.

A session is also scheduled for May 14 at the Barbey Maritime Center.