ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Report: Season-ending surgery for Knights goalie Robin Lehner

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwJ1k_0fHQJtaz00

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner will have season-ending knee surgery, ESPN reported Friday.

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer, however, disputed the report when asked by beat reporters why Lehner was not in attendance on Friday.

“Not to my knowledge. It was a maintenance day today,” DeBoer said. “I expect him at practice tomorrow. I expect him dressed on Sunday.”

Lehner sustained the injury on March 8 at Philadelphia and was placed on injured reserve six days later.

He returned to action on April 3 and started Wednesday’s game against the Washington Capitals. He was pulled after stopping 12 of 13 shots in the first period.

Lehner, 30, finishes with a 23-17-2 record with one shutout, a 2.83 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in 44 starts.

With four regular-season games left, Vegas (42-31-5, 89 points) trails the Dallas Stars by two points for the second wild-card slot in the Western Conference.

Lehner is 152-141-49 with 17 shutouts, a 2.71 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 364 career games (345 starts) with the Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks and Golden Knights.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

VEGAS WILL CONTINUE PLAYOFF PUSH WITHOUT ROBIN LEHNER

The Vegas Golden Knights' playoff hopes have taken a major hit on Friday afternoon as according to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, goaltender Robin Lehner will have season-ending surgery on his knee. Lehner initially suffered the injury in early-March, but he was able to make a return on April 3rd. "Robin Lehner...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Islanders on the Trading Block this Offseason

The New York Islanders are having a season to forget and with four consecutive losses, the team is eagerly waiting for the regular season to come to an end. For the first time in Barry Trotz’s coaching tenure with the Islanders, they will miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs and finish the regular season with plenty of questions about the current roster.
ELMONT, NY
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers remember legend Guy Lafleur who passed away at age 70

The New York Rangers remembered one of their own today as Guy Lafleur passed away at age 70. Lafleur was one of the all-time greats who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988. He was part of the Montreal Canadiens dynasty in the 1970s that won five straight Stanley Cups. His accolades also include 3 Art Ross Trophies (Points Leaders), 2 Hart Trophies (MVP), 3 Ted Lindsay Awards (NHLPA Outstanding Player), and 1 Conn Smythe (Playoff MVP).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

2022 NHL Playoffs: understanding the path to the Stanley Cup

The National Hockey League is wrapping up its regular season play and gearing towards postseason excitement. While some NHL teams have already clinched a spot in the 2022 playoffs, others are still battling for a place to compete. Last season, the sports world saw the Tampa Bay Lightning take home...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
fadeawayworld.net

Tracy McGrady Says The Brooklyn Nets Won The James Harden For Ben Simmons Trade: "James Harden Is A Dynamic Scorer And A Playmaker, No Doubt About That, But It Seems Like To Me He Is Slowing Down."

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers completed a blockbuster trade last March when they exchange James Harden and Ben Simmons right before the 2022 trade deadline hit, making a lot of noise around the league with this move. Harden is trying to help Joel Embiid win an NBA championship, which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Robin
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates closer had profane message after shutting down Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar is a passionate combination of fastballs, testosterone and pure intensity. He showed that on Sunday. Bednar entered a 4-3 game to try and shut down the Chicago Cubs for the save in the bottom of the 9th. He struck out Nick Madrigal and then allowed consecutive doubles to put runners on second and third. After another strikeout, the Pirates walked Ian Happ intentionally to load the bases for Frank Schwindel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Washington Capitals#The Ottawa Senators#Buffalo Sabres#Panthers#Maple Leafs Predators
FOX Sports

Montreal hosts Boston after Pitlick's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (48-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-48-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +236, Bruins -295; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Boston Bruins after Rem Pitlick scored two goals in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to the Senators. The Canadiens are 8-13-3 against Atlantic...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

DARRYL SUTTER GIVES SIMPLE ANSWER WHEN ASKED WHY HE AGREED TO COACH CALGARY AGAIN

As most hockey fans know, Darryl Sutter is in his second stint as head coach of the Calgary Flames. So far, it's working out beautifully. After coming in partway through last season following the firing of Geoff Ward, Sutter has completely turned the team around in 2021-22, with the Flames in the top spot in the Pacific Division with a big lead, and near the top of the Western Conference. So, why did he come back after being asked to leave in 2010 (Sutter was GM of the Flames at the time after serving as head coach for three seasons)? Sutter was asked that question Friday and, in his usual style, gave a simple, honest answer.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blues’ Buchnevich is a Key Component to Teams Future Success

When the St. Louis Blues acquired Pavel Buchnevich from the New York Rangers, there was little doubt the team was gaining a future star. Less than a year into the trade, his impact and the team’s reliance on the Russian forward is larger than anyone had anticipated, and will be more so in the future.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Vegas Golden Knights
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy