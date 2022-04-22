Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava: County’s 7-Day COVID Positivity Rate At 10 Percent

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to announce the county’s COVID seven-day positivity rate is now at 10 percent.

“We’re monitoring this spike closely, and urge residents to take the basic steps we know work,” Cava said.

“The good news is this: We’ve prepared for this moment — our high vaccination rate is keeping our hospitalization rate down.”

The CDC extended last week its mask mandate through May 3.

The masking requirement applied to airplanes, trains and other forms of public transportation.