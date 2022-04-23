All Evacuations Lifted For Silver Charm Fire Burning In Farm Neighborhood In Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the area of Interquest Parkway and Interstate 25 Friday. All evacuations were lifted for the so-called “Silver Charm Fire” just before 4 p.m. Friday.

The cause of the fire was originally ruled a welding incident and then updated to “illegal hot work during a burn restriction.” According to investigators, no permit was obtained for the welding work and proper “hot work” precautions were not followed.

About 17 acres burned in the fire and as of 6 p.m. the fire was 75% contained. The fire spread quickly once it sparked on Friday afternoon.

As of 2 p.m. CSFD PIO tweeted that the fire had been “knocked down” however evacuation orders had not been lifted at that time. No structures were lost. Drivers were still warned to avoid the area at that time.

An Evacuation Order was made for the Farm neighborhood just after 1 p.m. A Fire Warning alert was also sent to residents for El Paso County.

There was more than 120 fire personnel on scene along with dozens of police officers.

According to initial CSFD PIO tweets , smoke was visible in the area of the response, with multiple fire crews responding. Winds were making it difficult to size up the fire.

CBS affiliate anchor and reporter Kasia Kerridge tweeted the fire was in the area of the Great Wolf Lodge on Federal Drive in northern Colorado Springs.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area during the firefight.