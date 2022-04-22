Where To Get The Best Earth Day Deals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday marks Earth Day, and some businesses are offering deals. Here’s a list of places that have deals and discounts on Earth Day.

Buffalo Exchange

Buffalo Exchange stores are hosting an Earth Day $1 sale, where some clothing and accessories will be available for $1 apiece.

Amazon

Customers can splurge by shopping at the Amazon Warehouse sale on second-chance merchandise for Earth Day.

Keurig

If you’re a big coffee person, Keurig has some Earth Day deals to take advantage of.

Avocado Mattress

People in need of a new bed might want to head to Avocado Mattress’ website. They’re having a “Wild Earth Sale” where you can save on mattresses, bed frames, bedding, and pillows.

Proof

Proof is a sustainable period underwear brand. For Earth Day, they’re having a 24-hour sale until midnight where purchasers can get 20% off the purchase of reusable, period-proof underwear by using the promo code: DOWNTOEARTH20.

Supporting the environment

P ottery Barn

It’s not a deal, but if you want to support the environment, for every piece of indoor wood furniture sold or dollar donated, Pottery Barn will plant a tree to help restore ecosystems around the world.