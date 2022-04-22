ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Today in Oklahoma: Boyscouts Last Frontier Council

KFOR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSponsored Content – Boyscouts Last Frontier Council – Sponsored Content. Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack...

kfor.com

KFOR

Blog: Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon Coverage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The 2022 Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is about to begin. The race was delayed due to weather that moved into the region overnight. Runners for the Marathon, Relay and Half Marathon begin at 7:30 a.m. Below is a live blog of the races:. Montgomery says...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Today in Oklahoma: Jersey Mike’s Subs & the Regional Food Bank

Sponsored Content – Jersey Mike’s Subs – Sponsored Content. Welcome to Today in Oklahoma hosted by Jack Elliott. In this segment of Today in Oklahoma, Jack visits with Franchisee Charlie Brown and Director of Community Engagement at the Regional Food Bank, Natalie Wood. Charlie and Natalie discuss...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
Oklahoma Daily

OU softball: Jayda Coleman succeeding as leadoff hitter — 3 takeaways from Sooners' doubleheader sweep of Iowa State

No. 1 Oklahoma (41-1, 10-1 Big 12) defeated Iowa State (21-23) in both games of a doubleheader on Friday, clinching its fourth consecutive conference series win. In the first game, the Sooners defeated the Cyclones 6-4 after they roared back from a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the third inning with five runs. During the second game, OU run-ruled ISU 9-0 in five innings, capped by a walkoff two-run home run from sophomore utility Alyssa Brito.
AMES, IA
KXII.com

Pottsboro’s Alli Reily signs with Midwestern State

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -Pottsboro’s Alli Reily signed her letter of intent Friday to play golf at Midwestern State University. Reily says the school feels like home and is ready to compete at the next level. ”Everything’s right there together,” said Reily. “The golf course is amazing. It feels like...
POTTSBORO, TX
Outsider.com

Cody Johnson Forced to Cancel Concerts in Texas: ‘I’m Not Well’

Unfortunately for Cody Johnson fans in Texas, it looks like your shows are going to be postponed; the country music star posted a video on his Instagram page updating fans on his Midland and Amarillo tour dates. According to Johnson, he’s feeling a bit under the weather and has decided to postpone his Texas concerts. In the caption of the post, he told fans to hang onto their tickets, and that they’ll receive an email with more updates and information.
TEXAS STATE
Oklahoma Daily

OU women's golf: Sooners finish 6th at Big 12 championship; Hannah Screen ties for 8th individually

Oklahoma started its postseason this weekend by finishing sixth in the Big 12 Women’s Championship at Houston Oaks Course in Hockley, Texas. The Sooners (901) finished behind Texas (876), Oklahoma State (879), Baylor (879), Iowa State (887), and TCU (891) in the conference competition, but managed to finish ahead of Kansas (903), Texas Tech (913) and Kansas State (936).
STILLWATER, OK

