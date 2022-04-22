FanPost Friday: Taking the temperature two weeks into the 2022 Mariners season

The Toronto Blue Jays may have found a diamond in the rough in Kikuchi, but they’ll have to rely on their ability to “fix” pitchers. The exponential growth of analytics usage over the past few Major League Baseball seasons has caused a very large division between fans and front offices alike. Some people live and die by the game’s math and analytics, and others still believe that the eye test tells you everything you need to know. The reality is the balance between the two is still a necessity in this game. Whenever the Toronto Blue Jays acquire a new player, especially pitchers, I do find myself immediately diving into that player’s analytics and supporting visual heat maps looking for the “unlockable” skills that the Jays front office may be salivating over.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 HOURS AGO