ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Showtime’s ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’ Continues the David Bowie Version With Care, But Fewer Risks: TV Review

By Caroline Framke
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yVjJ_0fHQFzSp00

Click here to read the full article.

More than 45 years after “ The Man Who Fell to Earth ” opened with a melancholy David Bowie crash-landing in a Kentucky lake, Showtime’s new sequel series sends Chiwetel Ejiofor spiraling into the New Mexican desert to finish what he started. The connection between the 1976 film and this 2022 show is clear from the beginning, even before Bill Nighy shows up as the older version of Bowie’s character, Thomas Newton. And yet there’s not a whole lot that Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet’s more straightforward version shares with its stylish predecessor beyond their shared premise.

Some of that stark difference is by design, especially when it comes to the particular space oddity anchoring this continuation. In the first four episodes of the season, Ejiofor’s Farraday represents the show’s most purposeful and successful deviation from the one at the heart of Walter Tevis’ novel and Nicolas Roeg’s adaptation, not least because there’s no one who can exactly echo Bowie’s ethereal footsteps (though Nighy, probably the best bit of elder Bowie casting the show could’ve managed, gets as close as he can). Ejiofor provides a complete contrast from his anxious, robotic physicality to the wide-eyed ways in which he expresses confusion, loneliness, and fear.

Farraday is also far less interested in adapting to life on Earth than Newton, whether that means food, sex, or understanding the frustrating nuances of human emotion. This is less because he’s incapable of feeling anything, rather than the fact that, as he emphasizes at every possible turn, his species is nearly extinct. He’s blunter and more focused in his desperation to save his home planet — the mission Newton abandoned in a drunken haze, even before the CIA intervened.

Herein lies the second significant difference between “Man Who Fell to Earth” iterations, basically by necessity. Taking place almost half a century after Newton was supposed to save his overheated planet, the series tells an even more overt climate crisis story about Farraday and lapsed scientist Justin Falls ( Naomie Harris ) trying to save ours, too. Their partnership ostensibly makes up the backbone of this series, which makes it even more frustrating that Harris spends the better part of three episodes asking him questions in shocked disbelief.

As will surprise no one paying even an ounce of attention to the very real news, the series’ main antagonists are the corporate entities that remain too invested in mining the Earth for oil to care about bleeding it dry in the process. While sadistic CIA agent Spencer Clay (an unnerving Jimmi Simpson) and handler Drew (Kate Mulgrew, great even in small doses) go on a manhunt for Newton, the heirs of Newton’s purloined tech company (Sonya Cassidy and Rob Delaney) squabble about the future of his precious patents. Simpson gets the higher stakes action, but it’s Cassidy and Delaney who steal more scenes as the Flood siblings, thanks to the contrast of Cassidy’s unnerving chill against Delaney’s hotheaded anxiety.

Just as in the Roeg film, Kurtzman and Lumet’s “Man Who Fell to Earth” is at its most intriguing during such clashes of tone, or more simply, at its most bizarre. That could mean ghostly Newton issuing warnings between slugs of gin and tornado gusts, or Farraday gulping gallons of water for dear life, or Justin trying to keep herself together in the eerie quiet of the Floods’ ancestral home. Considering the gorgeous strangeness of its source material, however, the production seems overall hesitant to get too weird lest it repel the audience for good.

Kurtzman, a prolific producer behind the “Star Trek” franchise’s latest iterations, directed the first four episodes, and takes about as long to stretch himself beyond a more rote approach. And beyond the boundaries of Justin’s desert home, which her ailing father (Clarke Peters) once decked out in mischievous metalworks, not even the production or set design do much to create a world anything unlike our own.

The series’ most egregious mistake, though, might just be its very first scene. In showing a wildly successful Farraday telling his story to a rapturous crowd like some extra-terrestrial Elon Musk, “The Man Who Fell to Earth” falls prey to one of current TV’s most tired clichés of opening in the future before flashing back to explain how it happened. In fact, knowing that Farraday convinces the world that he’s an otherworldly genius before we understand how deflates a good deal of the tension out of the show before it even starts. It makes some sense that the Earth that Farraday fell to isn’t quite as peculiar as the one Newton did, but the series would be more memorable if it were even half as uncanny.

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” premieres Sunday, April 24 at 10 pm.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure Won’t Appear in Hallmark’s Holiday Lineup, ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Not Moving Forward (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 29 films with Hallmark Channel, Candace Cameron Bure will not be starring in any upcoming projects with the Crown Media network and there are no plans for new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” films, multiple sources tell Variety. On Tuesday, GAC Media, run by former Crown Media president Bill Abbott, announced a megadeal with Bure. Not only will she develop, produce and star in programming across both GAC Family and GAC Living, she will also be in an executive role at GAC and help to curate programming for the networks overall. She is set to develop and...
MOVIES
Variety

35th Israel Film Fest in L.A. Opens With Avi Nesher’s ‘Image of Victory’ – Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. Israel Film Fest in L.A., the largest showcase of Israeli cinema and television in North America is celebrating its 35th year, unspooling May 5 to May 26 in theaters and virtually. The opening night film on May 5, coinciding with Israel Independence Day, is Avi Nesher’s “Image of Victory,” screening at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills. This year’s edition includes five U.S. premieres with a total of 30 features, docs and shorts. Ahead of the festival, Henry Winkler will be honored with the Career Achievement Award and philanthropist David Weiner will be honored...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Steven Spielberg Tells TCM Festival Audience How ‘E.T.’ Was the Divorce Movie That Turned Him Into a Dad

Click here to read the full article. The general public may not think of “E.T. the Extraterrestrial” as a divorce movie, per se … although Dee Wallace’s reading of the line “He hates Mexico” has always been one of its most resonant. But in speaking about the film for its 40th anniversary at the TCM Classic Film Festival Thursday night, Steven Spielberg explored how the split in his own family growing up informed his original story. And, beyond that, the director explained how making the film was the actual trigger that made him suddenly flip a switch from eschewing the...
MOVIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Arnold Schwarzenegger's new Netflix spy series rounds out its cast

Arnold Schwarzenegger's upcoming Netflix spy series has filled out its main cast, Variety reports. The following actors have been cast in series regular roles: Jay Baruchel (How to Train Your Dragon), Aparna Brielle (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot), Andy Buckley (The Office), Milan Carter (Dolemite Is My Name), Fortune Feimster (Life in Pieces), Barbara Eve Harris (The Wilds), Gabriel Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate), Fabiana Udenio (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery), and Travis Van Winkle (You).
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Newton
Person
Kate Mulgrew
Person
David Bowie
Person
Nicolas Roeg
Person
Bill Nighy
Person
Alex Kurtzman
Person
Naomie Harris
Person
Walter Tevis
Person
Rob Delaney
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Clarke Peters
Person
Jenny Lumet
Person
Jimmi Simpson
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
StyleCaster

Here’s if Nicole Sees Her Adopted Kids With Tom After They Were Raised as Scientologists

Click here to read the full article. While she has starred as dozens of characters over the course of her career, there’s truly no greater role to Nicole Kidman’s kids besides being their mother. Yet there have been rumors of tensions between the actress and her children for years—especially when it comes to her adopted kids with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. Kidman and Cruise met on the set of their 1990 movie, Days of Thunder. Within six months of the film’s release, the pair were married and began trying for kids. At the age of 23, Kidman suffered an ectopic pregnancy,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Current Tv#Showtime#New Mexican#Farraday
MarketWatch

Here’s everything coming to Hulu in May 2022 — and what’s leaving

Hulu has another loaded lineup in May, including a highly anticipated Sally Rooney drama, a “Letterkenny” spinoff and the Sex Pistols. Following the success of the steamy romantic drama “Normal People” in 2020, Rooney returns to Hulu with an adaptation of her first novel, “Conversations With Friends” (May 15). Alison Oliver stars as an Irish college student navigating a series of relationships that are messily entangled with her friendships. All 12 episodes of the half-hour drama will drop at once.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Failed Samuel L. Jackson Film Lands in Netflix Top 10

Samuel L. Jackson is the box office king but even he has had films that haven't fared well with critics and audiences. Enter the 2007 drama thriller, Cleaner. The Renny Harlin-directed project stars Jackson as a crime scene cleaner who thinks he has become part of a cover-up. The film also stars Ed Harris, Keke Palmer, and Eva Mendes also star. It flopped at the box office, and critics weren't the most receptive. But Netflix viewers enjoy it. The movie is currently No. 4 in the streaming giant's Top 10 list in the U.S.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

New Shows and Movies on Amazon Prime Video and IMDbTV (April 2022)

It's the spring of Bob Odenkirk. You can watch him in Better Call Saul, which is airing its sixth and final season over on AMC, and later this month you'll be able to see him (but animated!) in Undone, which drops its second season on Amazon at the end of the month. That's just one of the best new shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video this month, which also includes A Very British Scandal (April 22), the successor to A Very English Scandal, and Outer Range, the new sci-fi Western series starring Josh Brolin, which is like Yellowstone for the the artsy crowd, and is dropping new episodes weekly.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen Says He and Daniela Ruah ‘Look Like Respectable Grown-Ups’ in New Episode

“NCIS: Los Angeles” stars Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah apparently looked more “respectable” in last night’s episode. The two always look good in the show, whether they’re enjoying personal time together or taking down bad guys. But Eric Christian Olsen pointed out that both he and Daniela Ruah sported swanky new haircuts in the latest “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How to Watch 'The Northman': Is the Alexander Skarsgård Movie Streaming or in Theatres?

Robert Eggers has established himself as one of the best filmmakers working today, with his horror features The Witch and The Lighthouse receiving high critical acclaim. Eggers’ latest film, The Northman, is sure to raise Eggers’ stock even higher, with the historical epic seeing the New Hampshire filmmaker delivering a large budget spectacle of brutal violence rarely seen in theaters.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: HBO's We Own This City, Paramount+'s The Offer

Tonight sees the premiere of We Own This City, The Wire's David Simon and George Pelecanos' return to Baltimore. This time, the story he's telling isn't just inspired by real people in events in Charm City, it's a true one about a corrupt unit within the Baltimore Police Department. It's an excellent limited series that plays to Simon and Pelecanos' strengths as social issue dramatists. If that sounds a little too heavy for you, that's OK. Grace and Frankie's final season returns to Netflix on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
Variety

Variety

58K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy