‘Being Good To The Planet’; San Francisco Cafe Celebrates Earth Day Year Round

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOYYj_0fHQFu3C00

By Justin Andrews, KPIX
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Earth Day is a day we celebrate the earth and help the environment, but recycling experts say it should be something celebrated year-round.

Nourish Café has two locations in San Francisco and since opening seven years ago they’ve been dedicated to more than just feeding people.

“We are a business, we’re making money, but it’s also about being good to the planet and being responsible in how we do that,” said Sarah Bacon, the cafe’s co-owner.

Nourish Café serves 100-percent plant-based meals. With 50-60 percent of their business being takeout or delivery, Bacon said saving the earth is part of her café’s mission with both healthy foods and a commitment to a healthy environment.

Between it’s two locations, the café goes through thousands of sustainable and compostable take-out containers a month.

“They use sustainable products because as a business they’re mission driven and they really want to reduce single use plastics and ensure that their customers and consumers are aware, said Erin Levine with World Centric.

World Centric is a Bay Area company based out of Sonoma County dedicated to reducing waste. It provides compostable products like the ones Nourish Café uses.

“Not only did we want to feed people, we wanted to also help the environment and be responsible about what we’re doing with our business, so all of our takeout packaging is compostable,” Bacon said. “It’s been that way from day one. We have customers coming in and immediately recognized that we’re using compostable containers, they’re happy about that so we can take pride in that.”

CBS San Francisco

Air Travelers Can Ditch COVID Masks For Flights In The U.S.; ‘I’m Just So Tired Of Wearing Masks’

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Once a required travel companion, COVID masks began disappearing from the faces of travelers at San Francisco International Airport less than 24 hours after the Transportation Security Administration announced it would honor a judge’s ruling ending the face-covering mandate on public transit. Among those traveling Tuesday morning was Jessi Phillips. She was wearing her mask for now, but said she’ll put it away once going maskless becomes more commonplace. COVID Mask Mandate: Where Bay Area Airports and Transit Agencies Stand “I’m personally vaccinated and boosted and I’ve had COVID so I feel pretty safe not having a mask,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWD

How Brands Are Celebrating Earth Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. Though April is unofficially Earth Month, many fashion and beauty brands still make efforts to become more sustainable and environmentally friendly in time for Earth Day on April 22. Popular British designer David Koma, for one, has partnered with women’s activewear brand Koral to create a 24-piece collection with a strong emphasis on sustainability. The RealReal and Gypsy Sport have collaborated for a unique capsule collection made entirely from repurposed denim.More from WWDA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in 'A Very British Scandal'Photos of the 'Euphoria'...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS San Francisco

Push Against Single-Use Plastics Gaining Momentum with Upcoming Ballot Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Littered along highways, scattered around trash cans and all over our beaches, plastic is everywhere. And there’s growing evidence that more and more of it is even making its way into our bodies. But the pushback against plastic — particularly single-use plastic packaging — is growing. And it is an issue on which every Californian will have a say later this year. “So we try to do the best that we possibly can to promote compostable and biodegradable products,” says Sean Boyd of Red Whale Coffee in San Rafael, where every effort is made to keep the products as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

