Last Day To Register To Vote In Primaries – Seat At The Nebraska Table

On Saturday morning, Minnesota state senate candidate Erin Maye Quade awoke to a happy surprise that she and her campaign likely would’ve preferred to have arrived at least one day later: she was in labour, but it was also the morning of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party convention.The 36-year-old was running for state senate, but she first needed to gain her party’s endorsement at that day’s convention.Speaking to theHuffPost, Mitchell Walstad, the campaign manager for Maye Quade, said that the team had asked to move up the timing of the endorsement convention, but felt that they’d received a bit of “pushback”.“We didn’t...

ELECTIONS ・ 20 HOURS AGO