Nebraska State

Last Day To Register To Vote In Primaries – Seat At The Nebraska Table

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the last day to register to vote in time for the primary. Nebraska Civic Engagement Table...

3 News Now

Three Republican candidates for Nebraska governor debate taxes, water, broadband

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KMTV) — Three of Nebraska’s top four GOP candidates for governor visited this agricultural hub Monday to debate taxes, water, broadband and more. State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau and Conklin Co. CEO Charles Herbster debated questions for an hour from reporters based in Kearney, Lexington and Axtell.
The Center Square

Wyoming is only state so far to change number of state legislators after redistricting

(The Center Square) – Wyoming enacted new state legislative district boundaries on March 25 when Gov. Mark Gordon (R) allowed the maps to become law without signing them. The bill adds one Senate seat and two House of Representatives seats to the state legislature, meaning that after the 2022 elections, Wyoming will have 31 state senators and 62 state representatives. As of April 14, 44 states have completed legislative redistricting after the 2020 census, and Wyoming is the only one thus far to change its number of legislators.
News Channel Nebraska

Herbster, Heineman differ on possible Slama meeting

News Channel Nebraska has learned that Charles Herbster, one of the frontrunners in the GOP race for governor, and former Gov. Dave Heineman don’t see eye to eye on potentially significant meetings—meetings that did or did not occur—involving State Sen. Julie Slama. [View both Herbster's and Heineman's...
3 News Now

Lindstrom, Herbster, Pillen each has a path to win, poll finds

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Nebraska’s Republican race for governor is a tangle at the top, with three candidates essentially tied and a distant fourth perhaps positioned to play spoiler. State Sen. Brett Lindstrom, Conklin Co. CEO Charles Herbster and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen each registered...
The Independent

Minnesota state senate candidate delivered a speech while in labour, pausing for contractions

On Saturday morning, Minnesota state senate candidate Erin Maye Quade awoke to a happy surprise that she and her campaign likely would’ve preferred to have arrived at least one day later: she was in labour, but it was also the morning of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party convention.The 36-year-old was running for state senate, but she first needed to gain her party’s endorsement at that day’s convention.Speaking to theHuffPost, Mitchell Walstad, the campaign manager for Maye Quade, said that the team had asked to move up the timing of the endorsement convention, but felt that they’d received a bit of “pushback”.“We didn’t...
Ballotpedia News

One week until these elections

Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Arkansas has its most contested state legislative primaries since at least 2014. North Dakota group submits signatures for initiative to require a 60% vote requirement and single-subject rule for constitutional amendments. One week until these elections. The...
