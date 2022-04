How much does it cost to have fun? When you're a kid all you really need is a good imagination but when adults get involved the price tag can go up...a lot!. But that's ok if the money spent goes for something like remaking the face of Yakima's first-ever neighborhood bark. Work is underway to install a new playground at Miller Park, located at 4th Street and E Street which is part of a community effort launched in September 2020 to improve the venerable park.

