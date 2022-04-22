ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Tigers release lineup for opener vs. Rockies

By W.G. Brady
 2 days ago
On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies will square off in the first game of their three-game set at Comerica Park. Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is batting third in the lineup....

