Buda, TX

Buda receives $1.6M of federal funding for critical infrastructure for creation of commercial, industrial growth district

By Zara Flores
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 2 days ago
U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett announced March 28 that the city of Buda secured $1.6 million of federal funding following President Joe Biden signing the Consolidated Appropriations Act into law March 16. “This federal funding will open 70 acres as a strategic priority area for economic development by providing wastewater...

Austin airport, Capital Metro determining implications of federal ruling overturning mask mandate for public transportation

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Capital Metro are both assessing how an April 18 decision by a federal judge to strike down the mask mandate for public transportation will affect their operations. In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the mask mandate exceeds the Centers for Disease...
AUSTIN, TX
