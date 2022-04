Connor Hellebuyck is back to feeling better after missing the last two games with a non-COVID illness. He said yesterday after practice that he was making a lot of saves, so he must be feeling better. Hellebuyck will start tonight against the Avalanche, and it will set a career mark as it's his 65th start of the season, he had 64 starts back in the 2017-18 campaign. Hellebuyck will also surpass Ondrej Pavelec for the most games played by a goaltender with his appearance tonight as he will play in his 380th game as a Jet.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO