Cloudcroft, NM

James Fire east of Cloudcroft; less than 1 acre, 0% contained

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The James fire sparked around 11:20 a.m. Friday east of Cloudcroft in an area along U.S. Highway 82.

In an update at 3:30 p.m., New Mexico Forestry Division officials said crews have kept the fire at 0.75 acres. All evacuations have been lifted and Highway 82 is now open again. Additional firefighters are on scene and will stay until they feel it is safe to leave. A fire investigator is being brought in by the country to investigate the cause of the fire.

  • Start Date: April 22, 2022, around 11:20 p.m.
  • Location: East of Cloudcroft, west of 16 Springs Rd.
  • Containment: 0%.
  • Size: 0.75 acres.
  • Structures Threatened: Yes, homes and outbuildings
  • Structures Burned: None
  • Fatalities: None.
  • Evacuations: NA
  • Cause: Under investigation
  • Total Personnel: Numerous fire resources from the county and Forest Service
  • Area Vegetation: Grass, timber
  • Ownership(s): Private land.

An initial report suggested the fire had already spread from private land to National Forest Friday. However, state fire officials now say the fire remains solely on private property.

