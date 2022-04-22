Large Hadron Collider Comes Back Online To Unlock More Big Bang Secrets

Is the universe we see – stars, moons, planets, clusters of galaxies – a small, accidental tip of an infinite cosmic iceberg? During the epoch of inflation, thought to have been triggered by the phase transition that marked the end of the grand unification at approximately 10^−36 seconds after the Big Bang, the accelerating expansion of space was far more dramatic than in today’s universe. Inflation lasted for only 10^-32 seconds, but the universe expanded at an absolutely staggering rate, increasing in size by a factor of 10^26. During this period, no objects – even two elementary particles – remained close enough to one another for long enough to interact.Small Piece of Space Formed Our Universe.

ASTRONOMY ・ 16 DAYS AGO