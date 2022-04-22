ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

USC officials said students did not follow safety protocols in deadly dune buggy accident

By Daniella De Robbio
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – The University of Southern California said the students involved in a deadly dune buggy incident in the Imperial County desert did not follow the school’s safety guidelines.

On April 15, three USC film students and a Chapman University graduate student were riding a 2022 Can-Am Maverick UTV when the UTV overturned and rolled down. The graduate student, identified as Peng Wang, died in the accident.

California Highway Patrol officers said Wang was not wearing a seatbelt. The USC film students, however, were.

USC spokesperson Jeremy Pepper said in a statement to the Orange County Register that instructors at the School of Cinematic Arts had no knowledge regarding certain aspects of the shoot.

“Under our policies, any shoot taking place more than 50 miles away from our campus, or involving the use of all-terrain vehicles, would have required very specific approvals from the school. We are unaware of any such approvals having been requested or provided in this tragic matter,” the school said.

Pepper said officials were still investigating the incident.

