CHS navigating supply chain challenges

The United States Postal Service announces changes its making to delivery services, allowing for a longer lead time in first-class delivery. The move allows the parcel service to switch to ground transportation like trucks and rail instead of air cargo for longer destinations, as air is significantly more expensive. USPS's change begins on May 1 and is part of its 10-year plan, named Delivering for America, to "achieve financial sustainability and service excellence." The change is one of many taking place in last-mile and parcel delivery services, as companies re-learn how to manage in a new supply chain world. USPS believes slowing down the time allowance for first-class will help increase networks efficiency, and also claims the change will leave 64% of first-class package service unaffected. However, for longer transportation deliveries, shipping times could increase by a day or two.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO