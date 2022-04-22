20th Annual Vliet Street Art Walk features local artists, food trucks in 2-day event

People looking to celebrate the Oscars this Sunday can watch the big show on the big screen in Long Beach.The Art Theater is hosting its annual red carpet gala fundraiser. People can have some Oscars fun while helping keep the theater's doors open and its screen rolling."It's a great historic theater. It's been a landmark for the City of Long Beach for 90 years and we try to be a valuable member of our community," said the theater's Jan van DijsThe event will include a raffle, voting, best dressed award, free drink tickets and food.The theater originally opened in 1935 as a single-screen silent movie house complete with an orchestra pit and a pipe organ.

