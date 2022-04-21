Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Free Admission to Weekend Concerts

… we’re into the weekend, at least for me, and what a glorious week it has been. Avail yourself of the opportunity this weekend to head out into nature for a concert. Redwing Blackbirds and other song birds are waiting to give you a free concert and Rudy Ducks will be showing off their tight formation takeoffs as they barrel down the watery runway.

Enjoy the day. smile and be kind … we all can benefit from it!

With Joy!

Ted

Everything is still, and the soft night air is cool.

The sky seems very near. and the stars lie over the

heavens like fields of daisies stretching on and on.

The moon is passing in and out of the clouds, making

a shadow-checkered day out of the night, and breaking the

sky with shafts of gold.

All silent, the universe is doing its work—beautiful,

mysterious, religious!

excerpt from A Few Hours Ago by Max Ehrmann

The easiest way to reach Mr. Grussing is by email: ted@tedgrussing.com

In addition to sales of photographs already taken Ted does special shoots for patrons on request and also does air-to-air photography for those who want photographs of their airplanes in flight. All special photographic sessions are billed on an hourly basis.

Ted also does one-on-one workshops for those interested in learning the techniques he uses. By special arrangement Ted will do one-on-one aerial photography workshops which will include actual photo sessions in the air.

More about Ted Grussing …

