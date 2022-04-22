ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Jamieson shoots 63 to earn two-shot lead at ISPS Handa Championship in Spain

SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Jamieson is looking to convert a promising start at the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain into a first win in almost a decade as he opened up a two-shot lead with a second-round 63 at Infinitum's Lakes Course. The Scot has enjoyed a productive season in 2022 and...

www.skysports.com

