Southeast Yakima Area Clean Up Will Take a Load Off the Community's Shoulders. The Southeast part of Yakima has so much to offer and the Henry Beauchamp Center is a huge part of the cultured and esteemed history of the area. There are many residents who are passionate about getting the streets cleaned up and safe for families and children to play without having to notice disarray on the streets and sidewalks, so there is a group of volunteers at the ready to participate in the Community Clean-Up Day on Saturday, April 30th!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO