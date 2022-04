Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, moviegoers everywhere have had to adjust to the closing of their favorite theaters worldwide. It was an uncertain time for theater chains as well, as they had to figure out a way to keep the theater business up and running while most recent theatrical releases went straight to streaming services. However, since movie theaters have opened back up to the public once more, sighs of relief could be heard everywhere, and research results certainly show it.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO