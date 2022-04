The summer ahead is a critical one for the United States men's national team. As they prepare for the World Cup, Gregg Berhalter will need to get competitive games for the squad to prepare them for England, Iran, and one of Scotland, Wales, or Ukraine in Qatar. With Gio Reyna and Chris Richards currently injured, the summer will be a time for fringe players like Cameron Carter-Vickers, Aaron Long, and Djordje Mihailovic to get a closer look against tougher competition giving these matches more importance than an average summer friendly.

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO