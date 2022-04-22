Patsy Joan Ferguson

NORTON, VA – Betty Lou Nunley Wells, 83, passed away peacefully Friday, April 22, 2022, at her home. She was a former employee at The Coalfield Progress from the mid 1970’s until 2013 when in house distribution ceased. Betty attended the Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church. She loved to read, sew, embroider and take car rides across High Knob. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who was considered the Matriarch of her family and always gave unselfishly to her family. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Roger F. Wells; her parents, Phillip F. (Frank) Nunley and Martha Lovell Nunley; three brothers, Earl Nunley, William Nunley and Phillip Nunley, Jr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Hazel and Robert Estep, Mary Jane and Bill Beverly; brother-in-law, Paul Mays; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jeanette and Hoge (Bud) Horne, Faye and Keith Olinger; two nieces, Kathy Beverly Fisher and Sherry Horne Comstock; and a half-brother, Albert (Buster) Nunley.

NORTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO