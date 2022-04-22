ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Patsy Joan Ferguson

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

KINGSPORT – Patsy Joan Ferguson, 84, passed...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Phyllis Cardwell

CHURCH HILL – Phyllis Cardwell, 75, passed into the arms of her Savior with her family by her side on Friday, April 22, 2022. A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Johnny Angel officiating. The burial will follow to Elms Springs Cemetery.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jimmy Lee Guinn

FT. BLACKMORE, VA - Jimmy Lee Guinn, 77, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Military graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Family and friends are...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wallace Owens

Before the dawn broke, while the dogwoods bloomed and cool spring breezes blew the perfume of nature throughout our land, God quietly called another son home. Wallace Owens heard that still small voice and gladly answered the call; absent from the body, present with the Lord. Due to Neville Ann's...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Barbara “Bobbie” Jean Donald

KINGSPORT - Barbara “Bobbie” Jean Donald, 84, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her home. Born on December 4, 1937 to Chester B. and Georgia Eugenia Daniel Dykes, Barbara resided her entire life in Kingsport. She graduated from Dobyns Bennet High School and attended Greenville General Hospital School of Nursing (affiliated with Furman University) in 1959 where she obtained her nursing degree. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Holston Valley Hospital for 43 years.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ella Frances Faulk Lane

Ella Frances Faulk Lane, 90, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 24th at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kyle Osborne officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Miles Lane, Mark Lane, Hunter Overbay, Andrew Jones, Nick Musgrave, and Christopher Bradley.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Charlotte Gatewood Blair

SURGOINSVILLE - Charlotte Gatewood Blair, of Surgoinsville, TN, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She retired from the Hawkins County Board of Education and taught for over thirty years, the majority being at Surgoinsville Elementary School. She was a member of Surgoinsville Free Will Baptist Church where she served many years. She enjoyed camping, farming, gardening, traveling, shopping, and supporting the grandchildren in their activities.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Lou Nunley Wells

NORTON, VA – Betty Lou Nunley Wells, 83, passed away peacefully Friday, April 22, 2022, at her home. She was a former employee at The Coalfield Progress from the mid 1970’s until 2013 when in house distribution ceased. Betty attended the Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church. She loved to read, sew, embroider and take car rides across High Knob. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who was considered the Matriarch of her family and always gave unselfishly to her family. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Roger F. Wells; her parents, Phillip F. (Frank) Nunley and Martha Lovell Nunley; three brothers, Earl Nunley, William Nunley and Phillip Nunley, Jr.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Hazel and Robert Estep, Mary Jane and Bill Beverly; brother-in-law, Paul Mays; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jeanette and Hoge (Bud) Horne, Faye and Keith Olinger; two nieces, Kathy Beverly Fisher and Sherry Horne Comstock; and a half-brother, Albert (Buster) Nunley.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Richard Alan (‘Fro) Davis

CHURCH HILL – Richard Alan (‘Fro) Davis, 66, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Richard was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He attended Church Hill High School until 1974. He was an avid knife collector, loved camping, and working in his garden.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Claudia Beatrice Stubblefield Clawson

CHURCH HILL – Claudia Beatrice Stubblefield Clawson, 85 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab following an extended illness. Born in Eidson, TN, she had lived most of her life in Church Hill. She was preceded...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jessie Lucille Phillips Bellamy

CHURCH HILL, TN – Jessie Lucille Phillips Bellamy, age 64 of Church Hill, TN went to be with the Lord, while in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family on Friday, April 22, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, April 25, 2022 at Calvary Lighthouse...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. Madeline W. Murray

Mrs. Madeline W. Murray passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the age of 92. Madeline was an “Appalachian Girl” through and through. Born in Madison Heights, VA (according to her, “the hills near Lynchburg”) during the Great Depression in 1930 to Ted and Gracie Cash Wooldridge, who along with all her siblings preceded her in death. She was a young bride who fell in love with a former Capitol police officer, Malcolm Kidwell Murray, who had returned from serving our country in the Army during WWII. They married in 1945 until Malcolm’s passing in November 1999.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donald “Don” Robinette

Donald “Don” Robinette, 75, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. A funeral service will be held at Carter-Trent Funeral Home- Downtown on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 7:00pm, with Pastor Oscar Irvin officiating. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 5:00-7:00pm. A Graveside service...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

John Edward Smith

KINGSPORT - John Edward Smith, 71, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born to the late Robert Edward Lee and Minnie (Nicely) Smith in Shirley, MA. John attended Sunnyside Baptist Church. He retired after...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dick Cartwright

Please join us in celebrating the life of Dick Cartwright. Purveyor of ferrous oxides, bologna connoisseur, avid car collector, baller dad, loving husband, and all-around good guy. Drop by the Allandale Barn, Friday, April 29, 3-7 to share your favorite “Dickie” story, listen to some of his favorite music and visit with his many friends and family. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. We look forward to seeing you there and as he always said: “a good time will be had by all”. For more information, please email dickcartwrightmemorial@gmail.com.
Kingsport Times-News

Robert Jackson “Bob” White

Robert Jackson “Bob” White died on March 26, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on February 26, 1924, to Louvenia Patton Bruce and Robert Lee White. Mr. White attended Kingsport City Schools and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1941. During his high...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mary Ellen Powers

BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Mary Ellen Powers, 90, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Wise, Va. She was a lifelong resident of the Big Stone Gap area. She worked at the former Big Stone Gap Sewing Factory. Mary was a member of the former Ayers Chapel Church, Big Stone Gap. She loved to read and crochet.
Kingsport Times-News

Derik Wayne Barton

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Derik Wayne Barton, age 34, of Colonial Heights passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. He was the son of Terry William Barton and Andrea Denise Blair. Derik was a man who enjoyed nature and being outdoors, animals, making jewelry, and studied gemology. Derik’s family meant the world to him and he always enjoyed spending time with them. He enjoyed reading, writing poetry and photography. One of his favorite things to do was to build a fire and he spent a lot of time around the fireplace.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Nonprofit continues to accept donations for Rogersville 4th of July fireworks

ROGERSVILLE — The local Rogersville nonprofit Four Square, which will put on the Rogersville 4th of July fireworks show, is accepting donations. Dr. Blaine Jones, president of Four Square, said that they are working to put on a great show. They have also been in contact with Rogersville Park and Recreation Director Matthew Elkins, to see about coordinating something to go along with the show.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Sunday with Friends' features two Kingsport natives

ABINGDON, Va. — The Friends of the Washington County Public Library will welcome siblings and Kingsport natives Lisa Alther and John Shelton Reed — both published authors — to the Abingdon library for “Sunday with Friends” on April 24 at 3 p.m. The event will...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Honoring Eagles

Eight Scouts in the Wilderness Road District have achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America, during the first quarter of 2022. Part of the Sequoyah Council BSA, the Wilderness Road District serves the Kingsport section of Sullivan...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

