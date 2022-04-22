ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[BREAKING] "Heavy fire in heavy fuel" sparks near interstate in Colorado Springs

By Spencer McKee
 2 days ago
Photo Credit: Jeff Gratzmiller.

UPDATE: At 1:58 PM, the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced that 'The Farm Fire' has been knocked down with no structures threatened at this time.

A wildfire has broken out in Colorado Springs near the area of Interquest and I-25, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. This is in the Briargate area.

A tweet at 12:40 PM from the department read, "heavy fire in heavy fuels being reported. Heavy smoke and winds making size up difficult. Avoid the area. Heavy fire apparatus response."

A red flag warning is underway in the area from 9AM to 9PM due to heavy winds and dry conditions.

This is a developing story. Few details have been released.

Comments / 2

