Tolton's Rowe named to ESPN top 25

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
Before he made the decision to retire after 21 seasons as men's basketball coach at Villanova, Jay Wright said he lacked the same "edge" this season that he had enjoyed in the past, he said Friday. During his retirement news conference, which also featured new head coach Kyle Neptune, Wright...
PEORIA — The Bradley Braves have landed a sharp-shooting point guard from the Sun Belt in the NCAA transfer portal.
Cody Deen, the Freshman of the Year in the Sun Belt Conference, announced on social media Friday evening that he has committed to play for Bradley men's basketball. A few hours later, he made it official...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key is headed "home sweet home" for his final season of collegiate eligibility. The Celina, Tenn. native announced his commitment to Tennessee on social media on Saturday evening. Key averaged 17.2 points per game along with two assists and over five rebounds...
When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
Earlier this month, Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl said, verbatim, that his Tiger team is “rebuilding.” However, that rebuild is looking more like a reload at this point in the offseason. Most notably, the Tigers have officially signed former LSU commit and five-star big man Yohan...
ST. LOUIS — One thing new Missouri men's basketball head coach Dennis Gates is not short on is confidence. The Chicago native has arrived in Columbia and promptly began restocking the cupboard, and getting fans fired up for the new era. Once recruited by Mizzou legend Norm Stewart, Gates...
Brad Brownell is close to filling the vacancies on his coaching staff. Billy Donlon and Sean Dixon are expected to be hired as Clemson’s newest men’s basketball assistants. A source tells The Clemson (...)
Tolton boys golf secured a narrow victory against Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle at the Columbia Quad at the Columbia Country Club. The Trailblazers finished with a score of 331, followed closely by Hickman at 333 points. Rock Bridge placed third with 346 and Battle took fourth with a score of 387.
Three years ago, Kyle Smithpeters had his chance to move up to the Division I level. The head coach at John A. Logan Community College was courted by one Dennis Gates, then the head coach at Cleveland State. The timing, Smithpeters told the Tribune Thursday, wasn't right then. That decision...
One of the best players available in college basketball's transfer market announced his commitment to Memphis on Friday, when former SMU guard Kendric Davis chose the Tigers over Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU and Houston. Davis averaged 19.4 points per game for the Mustangs while earning AAC Player of the Year honors in the 2021-22 season. He was an all-conference honoree in all three of his seasons at SMU after transferring in following one season at TCU.
A former Missouri State women’s basketball player is transferring to Tennessee where she will be reunited with head coach Kellie Harper. Harper announced Friday she received SEC Grant-in-Aid and an Institutional Financial Aid Agreement for Jasmine Franklin, who played for her at Missouri State. Franklin and Harper were together...
Despite announcing that he'd played his final college game after Alabama's Round 1 loss in the 2022 NCAA tournament, 6-foot-1 guard Jahvon Quinerly decided to return to the Tide for his senior season in 2022-2023 in a post via Twitter on Saturday evening. There had been rumors circulating about his...
No one can accuse Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud of sitting idly by while new Kansas State coach Jerome Tang and his staff work to rebuild a depleted Wildcat basketball roster around them.
The two remaining members of K-State's 2021-22 team not only have been active on social media, talking up the program, but now they are appealing directly to potential recruits.
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois basketball team will look a lot different next season, not only in the style of play, but mainly with a new look roster. The Illini are losing at least five starters and that number could grow even more. Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, Alfonso Plummer and Andre Curbelo are […]
Four years later, it appears Auburn men’s basketball will be completing the back half of a home-and-home with the Washington Huskies, as CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Friday that the Tigers will head to Seattle for a game next season. Auburn announced the home-and-home series in August 2018,...
The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
