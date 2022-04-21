ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Tolton's Rowe named to ESPN top 25

By Conor Langs
KOMU
 3 days ago

Tolton freshman Aaron Rowe was listed at No. 15 on the ESPN top-25 players for the...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Ohio State basketball loses transfer for not offering a car

The Ohio State basketball team was one of the final teams that Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack was considering. He had averaged almost 17 points per game last season as a member of the Wildcats. He even visited Columbus last week. Ultimately, he decided on somewhere else. Pack decided to...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rowe
Person
Kim English
Person
George Mason
KOMU

Tolton boys golf wins the Columbia Quad

Tolton boys golf secured a narrow victory against Hickman, Rock Bridge and Battle at the Columbia Quad at the Columbia Country Club. The Trailblazers finished with a score of 331, followed closely by Hickman at 333 points. Rock Bridge placed third with 346 and Battle took fourth with a score of 387.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Missouri State#Mshsaa#Trailblazers#Vashon
CBS Sports

Ranking top 20 transfers for 2022: Kendric Davis, reigning AAC Player of the Year, transfers to Memphis

One of the best players available in college basketball's transfer market announced his commitment to Memphis on Friday, when former SMU guard Kendric Davis chose the Tigers over Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU and Houston. Davis averaged 19.4 points per game for the Mustangs while earning AAC Player of the Year honors in the 2021-22 season. He was an all-conference honoree in all three of his seasons at SMU after transferring in following one season at TCU.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball Returns Second-Leading Scorer

Despite announcing that he'd played his final college game after Alabama's Round 1 loss in the 2022 NCAA tournament, 6-foot-1 guard Jahvon Quinerly decided to return to the Tide for his senior season in 2022-2023 in a post via Twitter on Saturday evening. There had been rumors circulating about his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Markquis Nowell, Ismael Massoud lend a hand with Kansas State basketball recruiting

No one can accuse Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud of sitting idly by while new Kansas State coach Jerome Tang and his staff work to rebuild a depleted Wildcat basketball roster around them. The two remaining members of K-State's 2021-22 team not only have been active on social media, talking up the program, but now they are appealing directly to potential recruits. ...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

New look roster on the way for Illini basketball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois basketball team will look a lot different next season, not only in the style of play, but mainly with a new look roster. The Illini are losing at least five starters and that number could grow even more. Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, Alfonso Plummer and Andre Curbelo are […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Opelika-Auburn News

Report: Auburn men's hoops to play Washington in 2022-23

Four years later, it appears Auburn men’s basketball will be completing the back half of a home-and-home with the Washington Huskies, as CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported Friday that the Tigers will head to Seattle for a game next season. Auburn announced the home-and-home series in August 2018,...
AUBURN, AL
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy