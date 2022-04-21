Tolton's Rowe named to ESPN top 25

One of the best players available in college basketball's transfer market announced his commitment to Memphis on Friday, when former SMU guard Kendric Davis chose the Tigers over Kansas, Texas Tech, TCU and Houston. Davis averaged 19.4 points per game for the Mustangs while earning AAC Player of the Year honors in the 2021-22 season. He was an all-conference honoree in all three of his seasons at SMU after transferring in following one season at TCU.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO