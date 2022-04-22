Grass fire near Interquest Pkwy. and I-25, mandatory evacuations issued

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a fire in the Briargate area.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire was first reported in the area of Interquest Pkwy. and I-25. Multiple crews are responding around 12:30 p.m.

Courtesy Tyler Hill

Just after 1 p.m., the fire department confirmed an evacuation order was issued for the Farm Neighborhood due to the fire.

The emergency alert system tells residents to evacuate immediately.

CSFD says"heavy fire in heavy fuels" is being reported. Additionally, heavy smoke and winds are making size up difficult.

The fire department asks people to avoid the area.

A KRDO viewer shared photos of the smoke.

Courtesy of Catherine Bachner Lucchesi

At 1:44 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced due to the fire, the department is now on priority dispatch. Residents are asked to only call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies, and hold all other calls until CSPD comes off of this status.

KRDO reached out to District 20 on how they're responding to the fire. According to a D20 spokesperson, families of students who live in the affected areas can pick them up.

Additionally, there is no bus service to impacted areas so parents will need to pick up students from the schools. Students will be kept at school until they're picked up.

This is a developing story. A KRDO crew is at the scene working to gather more information.

