Grass fire near Interquest Pkwy. and I-25, mandatory evacuations issued

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
 2 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a fire in the Briargate area.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire was first reported in the area of Interquest Pkwy. and I-25. Multiple crews are responding around 12:30 p.m.

Just after 1 p.m., the fire department confirmed an evacuation order was issued for the Farm Neighborhood due to the fire.

The emergency alert system tells residents to evacuate immediately.

CSFD says"heavy fire in heavy fuels" is being reported. Additionally, heavy smoke and winds are making size up difficult.

The fire department asks people to avoid the area.

A KRDO viewer shared photos of the smoke.

At 1:44 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced due to the fire, the department is now on priority dispatch. Residents are asked to only call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies, and hold all other calls until CSPD comes off of this status.

KRDO reached out to District 20 on how they're responding to the fire. According to a D20 spokesperson, families of students who live in the affected areas can pick them up.

Additionally, there is no bus service to impacted areas so parents will need to pick up students from the schools. Students will be kept at school until they're picked up.

This is a developing story. A KRDO crew is at the scene working to gather more information.

The post Grass fire near Interquest Pkwy. and I-25, mandatory evacuations issued appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers for week of April 11

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are searching for the following wanted fugitives. TYRONE WILSON BROUGHTON Black Male, 35 years old, 5’7” tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BROUGHTON is wanted for Robbery, Controlled Substance (2), Possession of Weapon – Previous Offender (2), Menacing, Theft, Violation of Protection Order […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Body found in Pueblo County, investigation underway

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.– The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found on a road in southwest Pueblo County early Sunday morning. Deputies say they responded to the area of Little Burnt Mill Road – about a half mile from Starlite Drive – just before 2:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, they say […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

