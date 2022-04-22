ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DC Police: Woman seriously injured after fall from building with rope tied around legs

WUSA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tragic incident in the Van Ness...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen goes missing after telling friend she was being followed as surveillance footage shows her walking alone

A teenage girl has gone missing on her way to school in Florida after telling a friend she was being followed, with surveillance footage capturing her walking alone through the area as a search got underway.Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to Treasure Coast High School in Port St. Lucie at around 6.55am on Monday morning.The teenager was speaking to a friend on the phone and said she was being followed.Concerned for her safety, the friend called 911 and gave police Saige’s last known location.When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 15-year-old’s backpack and cellphone, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy