Ground Floor readies kids drawing series

Ground Floor Artists, 13343 W. Foxfire Drive, Suite 3, Surprise, will play host to a series of ART with CARee kids drawing and painting classes in May through July.

These classes are for ages 8 to 12 and will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes are on the following Tuesdays:

• May 3 — “Painted Llama”

• May 17 — “Pretty Birds”

• June 7 — “Sheepish”

• June 21 — “Fun Florals”

• July 5 — “Cool Cat”

• July 19 — “Oceanview”

Register at www.artwithcarree.com, not at the Ground Floor website.

Art classes are designed to help create art in children’s development across many domains, physical, social, cognitive, emotional, imagination and experimentation development. Art will help your child develop these skills and CARree is here to help each child develop and grow.

CARree Tolle is an artist, writer, digital designer, certified therapeutic art and personal development coach.

The cost is $25. All supplies will be provided. The class will have a minimum of four students and a maximum of 12.