ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough County, IL

My mole hills have turned into mountains

By The McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01FYKX_0fHPTnl600

Now that we are spending more time outside, you might be noticing more and more mounds or ridges of soil popping up in your lawn. There are a few different animals that like to make these mounds, but often the main culprit is the mole.

Moles are attracted to areas with a good supply of food which can also signify a healthy environment. By making your yard a less habitable area to moles or by using traps, it is possible to rid your yard of moles. Cultural methods of controlling moles includes using a roller to pack soil or reducing soil moisture (limit lawn irrigation, increase drainage, etc.) to make a less desirable habitat. Moles feed on insects, worms, and grubs, so it is suggested to remove the food source. Most insects and worms are beneficial to have around, so I would be hesitant to rid your lawn of them. Insecticides can be used to control grubs; however, keep in mind an insecticide will also kill beneficial insects.

Repellents such as Thiram or moth balls can also be used to deter moles; however, these are often thought to be ineffective. Toxic baits are another option for controlling moles, but again, if your lawn offers insects, grubs, and worms to feed on, the mole probably will not be attracted to feed on any baits used.

Most information available leads toward trapping being the best method to control moles. There are multiple options for trapping with the harpoon, scissor-jaw, and choker traps being the most commonly used. When placing traps, it is best to set the trap in a runway where fresh work is evident. Place the trap in a straight runway rather than a twisting surface ridge or mound. Often, traps come with instructions for best setting the trap, and it is wise to follow these instructions. If you have been unsuccessful after about 2 days, there’s a chance the mole has changed its habits and is no longer using that runway, the trap was set incorrectly, and the mole detected it, or the runway was too disturbed. A trapped mole always feels like a victory; however, ridding your lawn of one mole, opens it up to invasion from other moles.

Good Growing Tip: Before initiating your mole ridding endeavor, be sure that the mole is truly out of place. Moles can play an important role in soil and grub management in your lawn, and tunnels can also be viewed as soil aeration. Often when one mole is removed, there is another ready for a new home.

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: My mole hills have turned into mountains

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Plant sunflowers and lavender to save garden species, says RSPB

Plant sunflowers and lavender in your garden this spring to reverse the decline of previously common garden species, the RSPB has urged the British public. The bird charity has launched a “nature on your doorstep” campaign to highlight that UK gardens and balconies combined cover 4,000sq km, an area more than twice the size of Greater London. Together these connected habitats could help reverse the fortunes of species including starlings, bumblebees and hedgehogs.
ANIMALS
Q 105.7

Egg Masses On Your NY Trees? Squish Them Before Your Trees Die!

Do you remember the Gypsy Moth? Of course you do! As recently as recently as January we were still allowed to call them Gypsy Moths. Today we are asked to refer to them as Spongy Moth because 'gypsy' is offensive to some. Call them what you want, they are still a problem for our New York State trees.
ANIMALS
McDonough County Voice

Spring cleaning time

It’s time for spring cleaning. I know this, because I see the neighbors out there, wiping windows, sweeping stoops, and just generally bustling about. The first few days of continuous sunshine and temperatures above 50 trigger this innate urge to clean, and I am trying to get to work on my own winter hovel.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mcdonough County, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
thespruce.com

All About Gravel Gardens

The gravel garden is a relatively new concept initially introduced in England in the 19th century with biodiversity and sustainability as guiding principles for the design. If you think of garden design as a form of art, this garden offers a truly blank canvas. A gravel garden evokes a sense of structured beauty with rock as a clean and defined background for the shape, texture, and color of plants along with other garden elements.
GARDENING
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
WKRC

Invasive jumping worm spreads to 15 states in Midwest, including Ohio

UNDATED (WKRC) - An invasive, jumping worm originally from eastern Asia has spread to more than a dozen states in Midwest. According to a study from Cornell University, the worm is capable of growing up to six inches quickly and devouring organic matter so fast that it could strip forests of critical seedlings and wildflowers.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Insect#The Mole#Different Animals#Thiram
BGR.com

Snake-like jumping worms are invading the US

Worms are interesting creatures. Some worms can even regrow their brains if needed. But, an invasive jumping worm has started appearing in more than a dozen states throughout the Midwest. The worms are originally from eastern Asia, and they’ve spread across 15 states so far, according to reports from the Smithsonian Magazine.
ANIMALS
Cleveland.com

How to keep deer from eating your garden plants

A common saying among gardeners is “right plant, right place.” The same philosophy applies to protecting plants from deer: “right fence, right features.” The plant value, age, location, and attractiveness to deer should all factor into the amount of time, money, and energy put into protecting it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
AOL Corp

For Earth Day, plant native plants, practice benign neglect

This image provided by Mt. Cuba Center shows the formal native plant garden blooming at the botanical garden, located in Hockessin, Del. Plantings depicted are: Amsonia tabernaemontana 'Storm Cloud', Asclepias tuberosa, Coreopsis verticillata 'Crazy Cayenne', Gillenia trifoliata 'Pink Profusion', Monarda didyma 'AChall', Penstemon 'Dark Towers', Physocarpus opulifolius 'SMPOTW', Rudbeckia maxima, Sisyrinchium angustifolium 'Lucerne', Solidago sphacelata 'Golden Fleece' and Symphyotrichum oblongifolium 'October Skies'. (Alessandra N. Stokley/Mt. Cuba Center via AP)
HOCKESSIN, DE
ScienceAlert

The Two Drivers of Massive Insect Population Die-Off Have Finally Been Identified

They help us put food on our tables through pollination and nutrient recycling. They break down and dispose of organic waste, and are food for many animals. As renowned ecologist E.O. Wilson put it, "insects are the little things that run the world". At least 87 of humanity's major crops depend on them, but it's getting harder for insects to survive on our planet. Now, a new study has identified how human-created disturbances interact to make things worse for many insects, from beetles to flies.
WILDLIFE
Domaine

20 Small Backyard Landscape Ideas to Transform Your Space

Small backyards can sometimes seem like a waste of effort compared to everything else you may want to change or spruce up in your home. But even a tiny backyard can become a relaxing getaway with a little attention, some great design, and a few carefully chosen plants. Keep reading to see 20 of our favorite small backyard landscaping ideas.
GARDENING
Narcity USA

'Crazy' Jumping Worms Are Invading North America & They Could Ruin Your Gardening Plans

An invasive species of jumping worm is leaping and wriggling its way into North American gardens, and it sounds like they could be a real pain this summer. The Asian jumping worm looks like your typical worm except for its distinctive white collar, but experts say it’s a much bigger threat to people’s gardens - and it’s been steadily spreading through the U.S. and Canada.
ANIMALS
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Best fertilizer for succulents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Succulents have a reputation for being hands-off plants that are easy to grow. However, if you want to give them a boost, help them maintain healthy leaves and see wildly vivid flower spikes, a bit of fertilizer is all it takes.
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Use small amounts of fertilizer on azaleas

If you haven’t fertilized your azaleas yet, now is the time. The most important factor in fertilizing azaleas is to use small amounts per application. Use any of the commercial granular azalea/camellia/gardenia fertilizers made for acid-loving plants and follow directions on the label. Larger plantings might find ammonium sulfate (21-0-0) more cost effective, although all fertilizer is expensive these days. The general rule for growing azaleas is to fertilize lightly once growth begins in spring and no later than July. Above all, evenly distribute the fertilizer throughout the bed, never in concentrated piles, and water in after applying (or apply before a rain) to make sure the fertilizer isn’t still on the foliage which will cause burning.
GARDENING
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

423
Followers
658
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy