French guard Hugo Besson of the NBL declares for NBA draft

Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Hugo Besson, a 6-foot-4 guard of the New Zealand Breakers in the National Basketball League, has declared for the 2022 NBA draft, the team announced.

The news was first reported by Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Besson, who was born in France, averaged 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 39% shooting from the field in 25 games with the Breakers. He produced perhaps his best game of the season on Dec. 9, producing a career-high 26 points and eight rebounds.

The soon-to-be 21-year-old is considered an early second-round pick this year given his ability as a scorer. He also displayed good court vision throughout the season and had a knack for getting others involved.

Along with Breakers teammate Ousmane Dieng, Besson looks to join LaMelo Ball, R.J. Hampton and Didi Louzada on the list of NBL players drafted into the NBA. Dieng is a projected first-round pick this year.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

