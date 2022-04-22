ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Ukraine freedom fighters get police, riot gear from Arizona law enforcement

By Julian Resendiz
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A shipment of surplus police equipment donated by Arizona county sheriffs has reached freedom fighters in Ukraine, state officials said Friday.

The shipment included 874 bulletproof vests, 77 helmets, riot shields and miscellaneous tactical clothing. A spokesman for the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) on Friday confirmed the delivery by the Ukrainian Relief Group but couldn’t provide further details, as the agency’s resources are tied up with an ongoing wildfire emergency .

US to welcome Ukraine refugees but no longer through Mexico

“Our team coordinated with county and tribal emergency managers to collect law enforcement donations. The emergency response community is proud to support Ukraine,” DEMA Director of Emergency Management Allen Clark said earlier.

The 9,000 pounds of surplus gear meant to help embattled Ukrainian troops repel the Russian invasion includes donations from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Tohono O’odham Nation, the Tucson and Phoenix police departments, and sheriff’s offices around the state.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

The Ukraine Relief Group arranged for the materials to be flown to Poland and then trucked to Ukraine earlier this month.

“Everyday citizens are risking their lives, fighting for their freedom and deserve all the assistance we can give them,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted .

