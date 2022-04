Mike Tyson threw punches at a fellow passenger on board a commercial flight after a water bottle was thrown at him, his representatives have claimed. Viral footage emerged on Thursday which showed Tyson, a former heavyweight world champion, punching a man in the face before take-off on a flight to Florida. Tyson’s representatives said the passenger was being “aggressive” and was “harassing” the 55-year-old in the moments before the incident. A second video shows the passenger attempting to get Tyson’s attention from the row of seats behind him. Tyson had boarded the flight from San Francisco to Florida but...

