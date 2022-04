For the last couple of months, Patrick and I have been moving into our new homes in Puerto Rico and building out personal studios in each. Let me show you what I've built. I thought my goal would be simple: I wanted a set that I could sit down at and film instantly without fiddling with anything. I wanted to take advantage of natural light during the day, but also have great-looking lighting at night without having to change the settings. I wanted to control my cameras and start and stop recording from my desk. I wanted my audio to sound great, but I didn't want to have to deal with a lav mic. I wanted to easily transfer footage to my computer, but I didn't want to mess with memory cards. After two months, my set is finally built, and I could accomplish each of my goals.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 1 DAY AGO