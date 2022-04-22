ESPN gets it right, has Notre Dame on their Way Too Early Top 10
By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2 days ago
Earlier this week we were all in a bit of shock, as Pro Football Focus’ Anthony Treash left Notre Dame off his Way Too Early Top 10 list. It obviously caused some concern, but since the start of the regular season is months away, not really much at all.
ESPN released their Way Too Early Top 25 (insider), a bit more comprehensive look at this coming seasons top teams. Mark Schlabach was much more kind to the Irish, ranking them inside his Top 10. Find out below where Notre Dame was placed along with the rest of the early Top 10.
Contact/Follow us@IrishWireNDon Twitter, and like our page onFacebookto follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.
Nick Saban is known as one of the greatest recruiters in college football. His talents on the recruiting trail are now utilized when recruiting players from the NCAA transfer portal. In recent years, the Crimson Tide managed to reel in some impressive playmakers from the portal, including linebacker Henry To’oTo’o...
Former Indiana basketball reserve center Michael Durr is leaving Bloomington for Orlando. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Durr is headed to UCF to continue his college basketball career. It’s a return back to the Sunshine State for the 7-foot center, who started his career at USF in Tampa.
West Virginia guard Sean McNeil announced his transfer to Ohio State on Sunday. The senior, who averaged 12.2 points in each of his last two seasons with the Mountaineers, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Twitter and Instagram. McNeil drained 143 three-pointers through three seasons at West Virginia. The...
Last season saw a Big Ten team make the College Football Playoff again as Michigan returned to national prominence and made the final four semifinal. But the conference still hasn't won a national championship for almost a decade, when Ohio State won the first-ever playoff after the 2014 season. ...
The USFL isn’t exactly where it’d like to be in terms of fan engagement. At Saturday’s Week 2 matchup between the Pittsburgh Maulers and Philadelphia Stars, there are virtually no fans in the stands. Take a look at lackluster crowd here:. Attendance was also lacking for last...
When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
The parents of the late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, are not attending his funeral in Pittsburgh on Friday. Kalabrya Haskins, the wife of the Steelers signal-caller, confirmed in a statement last week that funeral services for her husband would be held April 22 at the at the Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh.
Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
Isaiah Thompson is leaving West Lafayette and heading to the Sunshine State. Friday, the former Purdue guard announced on Instagram that he has committed to Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU). He spent three seasons with the Boilermakers and will have two years of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 waiver from the NCAA.
An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
Bo Nix had his first taste of the Oregon faithful on Saturday, as a raucous crowd came out to support the Ducks during their spring game. While the former Auburn quarterback is used to huge crowds after playing a couple seasons in the SEC, Nix couldn’t believe how awesome the atmosphere was in Eugene for the event.
If you have been following Detroit Sports Nation (I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart), you probably know that I have been the conductor of the Malik Willis hype train for the past year and a half or so and the train just keeps chugging along.
Football is back. At least, for one day. As coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers took the field for the annual spring game, there were many questions about how the four horseman quarterback race would play out, how the freshmen would look and what would be the big difference between an Ed Orgeron spring game and a Kelly spring game.
There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
Safe to say: Caleb Williams didn’t disappoint in his USC debut Saturday. In his first on-field introduction to Trojans fans at USC’s spring game, the Oklahoma transfer finished the day 10-12 for 98 yards and two touchdowns; tossing some beautiful throws in the process. Williams performance was the...
Duke freshman AJ Griffin is heading to the NBA, becoming the fifth Blue Devils player in the past week to declare early for the draft. The school announced Griffin's decision Sunday, the last day for players to declare themselves eligible for the NBA draft. Duke said the 6-foot-6, 222-pound wing regarded as a potential lottery draft pick plans to hire an agent.
Last year it was Georgia and Alabama that played for the SEC championship in Atlanta. This year, many expect the same result, with both teams likely to navigate their schedules and win their respective divisions. But can anyone give either of these teams a challenge, or are we looking at...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 2